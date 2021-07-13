Drug Task Force targeting smaller communities in South Texas

Law enforcement say more drug dealers are opening up operations in Nueces County.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney‘s Criminal Interdiction Unit usually works up and down Highway 77 to try and stop the flow of drugs, cash and other illegal cartel smuggling operations.

But now, the man who heads that agency is vowing to go after drug dealers in the small communities throughout the county.

A trailer home in the 300 block of Avenue H in Bishop was raided over the weekend. Lawmen said they were able to shutdown a drug operation that was dealing meth and other drugs out of this home.

The Nueces County District Attorney’s Criminal Interdiction Unit, along with Bishop and Robstown police officers, busted the place. They had help from Precinct 3 and 5 County Constables. All members of the District Attorney’s Drug Task Force.

"This is going to put drug dealers on notice in the smaller cities," Mike Tamez with the task force said.

"If they’re dealing drugs in the cities, we’re going to go after them. We’re going to kick their doors down. We’re going to take their drugs. We’re going to take their money. We’re going to take their cars and hopefully we can take their houses.”

The supervisor for the DA’s criminal interdiction unit wants to branch out from the highway to the city streets of small communities to shutdown drug dealers there. He’s going to do that by hiring investigators who can focus of the problem.

"They will be working in the cities instruction and my only instruction is to go out and create havoc with the drug dealers so if they’re a drug dealer they’re gonna have some problems pretty soon," Tamez said.

"If it’s wreaking havoc on the bad guys, it’s a good thing, right?" Chief Edward Day with the Bishop Police Department said.

Chief Day said he has a total of eight sworn full-time officers. And like any small community in Nueces County, Bishop has its fair share of drug dealing.

"One of the things we started to notice what is the drug activity in our local communities was not being focused on as much so I think by utilizing those resources and kind of pulling together it will allow all of us to utilize the same equipment and personnel that might not be available to get to the different problem areas in our community," Chief Day said.

We are told that two people were arrested in this weekend’s drug bust in Bishop and that the investigation is ongoing and is expected to lead to even more arrests.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.