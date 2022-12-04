DA's Criminal Interdiction Unit focuses resources on combating drugs in smaller cities in the Coastal Bend

The unit has set their sights on drug dealers who have moved to smaller cities in an attempt to run their illegal operations under the radar.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The District Attorney's Office's Criminal Investigation Interdiction Unit is vowing to go after dope dealers in small towns across Nueces County.

The new effort started about three weeks ago, focusing in on smaller cities where major drug dealers are moving to in an attempt to conduct their illegal operations under the radar.

According to special agent Mike Tamez with the DA's Criminal Interdiction Unit, officers will waste no resource to bring drug dealers to justice.

"If you are selling drugs in the county we are going to come after you," Tamez said.

The unit was formed back in 2018, with officers making a sizeable impact on the battle against drugs. Corridors such as Highway 77 are primary patrol areas for the unit, but are now turning their attention to smaller towns.

"We are getting people who are coming from Corpus Christi who are moving out of the City, who are dealing drugs, into smaller cities, such as Robstown, Driscoll, Bishop, and Banquette," Tamez said.

He added that the drug problem is larger than most people realize.

"When we have people able to run through three quarters of a pound of meth in a mater of five hours, we realize we have a huge drug problem," Tamez said.

The unit has 11 interdiction officers who patrol Highway 77, and are now able to aid in helping the DA's new officer, who focuses solely on street level narcotics. Just last week 72 pounds of marijuana was confiscated during a bust in Robstown.

A different bust lead to $42,000 in drug money sealed in a Nutty Buddy candy box.

In a separate undercover drug deal, a bag containing more than 1000 ecstasy pills was said to be linked to a suspected drug dealer out of Corpus Christi.

Tamez said that suspect was tied to a robbery at the First Cash Pawn off Greenwood and SPID just a couple of weeks ago. The investigation involved multiple agencies.

"While we were there we were able to recover all the jewelry, some of the riffles and the handgun used in the actual robbery," Tamez said.

The unit includes partnering agencies such as Robstown and Bishop Police, and Constables from Pct. 3 and Pct. 5. Tamez attributes the team's success to the administration that supports them.

