KINGSVILLE, Texas — A search and arrest warrant executed last Thursday in the 500 block of E. Doddridge in Kingsville, Texas, resulted in one arrest and the discovery of illegal drugs, cash, jewelry, weapons and ammunition.

The warrant was executed by the Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance of the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office. The drugs and weapons were found and seized during a search of the residence, and authorities said multiple vehicles were impounded along with a recreational vehicle and utility trailer.

24-year-old Ezekiel Omar Beltran was arrested at the scene.

Authorities said the DEA is still investigating.

