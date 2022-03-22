Drunk driver near SPID causes wrong-way crash

The crash occurred early Sunday morning near SPID and SH 44 when a man drove the wrong way down a road. Luckily, no fatalities have been reported.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early Sunday morning, Mar. 20, a head-on traffic collision left one man injured and another potentially facing jail time.

Investigators say the crash occurred near South Padre Island Drive and Highway 44 when a 29-year old man drove the wrong way down the road, causing the crash. The other driver suffered serious injuries, and was rushed to an area hospital.

The 29-year old responsible for the accident faces a charge of Intoxication Assault once released from the hospital.

This charge is a third-degree felony, often carrying up to $10,000 in fines and even 2 to 10 years of jail time.

