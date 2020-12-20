DWI charges pending in early morning accident

Holly & Staples closed by accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A driver running a red stop light caused a car crash overnight on the city's south side..

It happened around one this morning at intersection of South Staples street and Holly Road..

Officers say the driver of one vehicle failed to stop at a red light causing it to crash into another car.

Three people were in the car that was hit.

Two individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Lieutenant Paul Janko with CCPD has some advice for those driving late at night; "Just don't drive and drive. slow down. Don't text and drive and just give yourself a little more time to get to where you're getting."

The two persons that were in the car that caused the accident are facing charges of suspicion of a dwi.