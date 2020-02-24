CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family waking up to a car crashing through yard overnight. It happened near Linden and Weber.

Luckily no one was hurt.

Jose Huerta says sometime around 12:15 a.m., this black Dodge hit the speed limit sign and then crashed into their gate just inches from the bedroom they were asleep in and also damaging the property of this restaurant that hasn't even opened to the public yet.

"How was all of that knocked down? only a car going fast can do that. you need a lot of speed. He told us, 'it seems as though he's drunk...very drunk' said Huerta.

Huerta says getting back to bed was impossible after that.

He says this wasn't the first time a drunk driver damaged his property. After two close calls Huerta is asking the community to think of their loved ones before making the mistake, of drinking and driving.

If you drink, don't drive. If you drive, don't drink because it's very dangerous and remember that your family is waiting for you at your house" said Huerta.

