CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police Monday morning were called to a Stripes along Port and Tarlton for an armed robbery.
Around 4:30 a.m. a man riding a bike showed up at the Stripes with a gun. The store clerk was not harmed, but the suspect did initially get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
After a short search was conducted by police the suspect was found and apprehended near Greenwood and Horne on his bike.
The suspect faces a charge of aggravated robbery.
