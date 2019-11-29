CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman is charged with the murder of her daughter after a deadly shooting in east Charlotte, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Police officers were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Krupa Court around 9:30 Thursday night. When officers got to the scene, they found 37-year-old Chante Lavarche Alexander suffering from a gunshot wound.

Alexander was rushed to a Charlotte hospital where she later died.

CMPD officers took the suspect, Elvira Elizabeth Alexander, 56, into custody at the scene. She was taken to CMPD headquarters for an interview with detectives. She was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm in connection with the shooting.

Elvira Elizabeth Alexander

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

The shooting is the 101st homicide of the year in Charlotte so far.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

