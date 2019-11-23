The El Mirage Police Department is mourning the death of a K-9 who was shot and killed by a suspect in El Mirage on Friday.

No human officers were injured and the suspect was later found dead of suicide, the department announced Saturday.

The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old Joe Ruelas.

El Mirage Police Department

Officers were attempting to arrest him for aggravated assault when the shooting occurred.

Ruelas allegedly put a knife to a woman's head and threatened to kill her, police said during a press conference on Saturday.

The K-9 who was killed was named Koki.

Koki had served on the force for four years, the department said. He was the only K-9 in the department.

K-9 Officer Koki and his handler, Officer Doug Jones.

El Mirage Police Department

“The loss of Koki is no different than the loss of a police officer," El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca said in a statement. "Today the El Mirage Police Department mourns Koki, we lost a brother last night.”

The El Mirage Police Department said in a Saturday evening press release that Ruelas ran from the scene after officers were trying to apprehend him.

Koki's police handler, Officer Doug Jones, sent the dog to apprehend Ruelas, but Ruelas shot and killed Koki.

Two El Mirage police officers returned fire at Ruelas, who ran out of sight. Ruelas was later found dead in a home of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting took place near El Mirage Road and Well Street.

Officers had been in the area since 5:30 p.m. It was not immediately known what time the shooting occurred or when it ended or when the suspect was found dead.

Sky 12 was at the scene.

Sky 12

The Glendale Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting and the shooting death of Koki.

There will be a candlelight vigil for Koki at the El Mirage Police Department on Saturday night.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.