Elderly woman who was found dead after shootout between two men, police identified

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman who was found dead after a standoff and shootout between two brothers and Corpus Christi police on Aava Dr. has been identified.

Yolanda Engerman, 76, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

It started when officers were called to the 5700 block of Aava Dr. around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 for reports of a disturbance. Officials said officers were met at the scene with a man who showed a weapon, so officers backed off and set up a perimeter around the area.

While communicating with the brothers that lived inside the home, officers learned there was an elderly woman inside and were working on a plan to get her out when the brothers came out of the house and opened fire on officers, the statement said.

"Each individual, I believe, had a handgun, each individual did fire rounds," Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said.

Officers returned fire and struck both brothers, then provided first aid until medics took them to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the statement.

"We worked an extensive amount of time, and hour and a half-ish, before the suspects exited the house and opened fire on the officers," Markle said. "They actively engaged in gunfire on the officers. Officers were not struck."

When officers searched the home, they found the elderly woman dead inside, the statement said.