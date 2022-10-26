86-year-old Kingsville woman shot twice in drive-by, officials say

Police believe the intended targets were others that live in the home but the elderly woman was the only person injured.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — An elderly woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Kingsville Monday night and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Officers with the Kingsville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Henrietta St. on Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot. They found the 86-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home, according to officials at the KPD.

The woman was inside her home when shots were fired from outside, officials said. She was taken to a hospital in Corpus Christi to be treated for her injuries.

Police believe the intended targets were others that live in the home but the woman was the only person injured. The residents are not cooperating with police at this time, a statement from KPD said.

Several shell casings were collected from the scene, officials said.

If you have any information on this shooting, please contact Kingsville Police Department at 361-592-4311 or Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-INFO (4636).

