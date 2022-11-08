Man convicted in Houston mass murders considered for medical parole

Elmer Wayne Henley, 66, was sentenced in 1979 to six life sentences. Families of his victims say they were notified he's being considered for medical parole.

HOUSTON — One of the men convicted in the Houston mass murders from the 1970s is being considered for medical parole.

Elmer Wayne Henley, 66, was sentenced to six life sentences in 1979, but families of his victims recently told KHOU 11 they have received notifications the parole board will be reviewing his case.

“He does not deserve to have any compassion for his illness. He showed Stanton and at least 27 other young boys no basic humanity for their lives,” the family of Stanton Dreymala said in a statement.

Investigators said Dean Corll, known as “The Candyman," is responsible for the deaths of 28 boys. His accomplices were David Owen Brooks and Henley, who is the only one left alive.

“The reason they were called the mass murders is because the term serial killer hadn’t been coined yet," said Andy Kahan, Director of Victims Services at Crime Stoppers. He is joining the families' fight against his release. “It just brings all the horror back, it’s been almost 50 years for some of these families."

According to data from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, last year in 2021, 2,508 inmates were considered for medical parole, of those 222 were screened, and 48 were approved.

“Usually it’s for a terminally ill, it’s for extraordinary serious injury – something along those lines," said Dr. Jay Coons, an Assistant Professor at Sam Houston State University.

Coons said while what’s also called compassionate release has been around for decades, it’s a delicate decision that the parole board has to make.

“The state has to balance between the individual, what is fair to that individual, and the crime as well as to victims and the public at large," Coons said.

Henley was convicted in six of the cases and received a life sentence for each. He has yet to come up for parole a number of times because of sentencing guidelines at the time of the crimes. A process that's caused painful memories to resurface for families of the victims.

“They never really got a chance to heal and move on because they have constantly had to deal with parole issues," Kahan said.