CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County jury handed down a long prison sentence Tuesday for Elton Holmes, who was found guilty last week in the fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a student last March.

Holmes was sentenced to 75 years in prison for accident involving death; 55 years for accident involving serious bodily injury; 50 years for aggravated assault; and 20 years for criminally negligent homicide.

It was in March of 2018 when authorities said Holmes ran over two King High School students, killing one of them, 16-year-old Rai-Anne Garza. He then fled the scene and was arrested later. He was found guilty in court on Friday.

Jurors said the range of punishment was reached based on Holmes' previous criminal record. No additional fines were allocated for any of the charges.