ERCOT warns customers of scam soliciting personal information on social media

Officials said the scam asks customers to text their private account numbers to help get their power back on.

Don’t do it! ERCOT said they do not need your information to get your power back on.

“We are working as fast as we possibly can,” ERCOT said in a tweet about the scam.

There is a scam circulating on social media asking customers to text their private account numbers. Don’t do it! We don’t need any of your info to get your power back on – we are working as fast as we possibly can. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 16, 2021

Fake CenterPoint employees trying to gain access to people's homes, HPD says

Houston police have a warning for residents as they continue to experience power outages during the winter storm.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said they have received reports of people impersonating CenterPoint workers with the goal of gaining access to your home.

The chief said the impersonators victimize the residents once they gain access.

The outages in Houston due to the severe weather do not require CenterPoint workers to enter residences.