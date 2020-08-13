Fake US Marshal going to door to door in Ingleside, police say

Be aware and call police if you come into contact with the person at (361) 776-2531.

INGLESIDE, Texas — According to the Ingleside Police Department, around 1 p.m. today, police received a call about a man knocking on resident's doors in Ingleside, pretending to be a US Marshal.

Police Chief Tammy Burr said when the resident answered the door, the impostor questioned how many children were inside of the house and their ages. Police say when the resident asked for identification from the man, he did not show any and left the area.

Police described the suspect as a heavy set Hispanic man and are warning the public that US Marshals do not make these types of requests.