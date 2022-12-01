Falfurrias High School evacuating for second day in a row due to another bomb threat, police say

Brooks County ISD Superintendent Maria Rodriguez-Casas told 3NEWS two FBI agents have been assigned to this case.

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Students and staff at Falfurrias High School are evacuating the building for a second day in a row due to a bomb threat, according to the superintendent and Falfurrias Police Department.

Students and staff are being evacuated to the elementary campus, Falfurrias PD said in a social media post.

Two FBI agents have been assigned to investigate the threats, Superintendent Maria Rodriguez-Casas told 3NEWS, as at least five bomb threats have been reported in the last couple of months.

Wednesday's threat involved a note left in a bathroom.

"This one was a note found in the, in the, in the restroom. Ok, so there was a note saying that they were going to bomb the school," Rodriguez-Casas said.

There is no word on how Thursday's threat was made.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.