Falfurrias High School evacuated due to bomb threat, police say

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Falfurrias High School is being evacuated due to a bomb threat, Falfurrias Police Department said on their Facebook page.

All high school students and staff are being evacuated to the Falfurrias Junior High gym, according to the post.

3NEWS spoke with Superintendent Dr. Maria Rodriguez-Casas who said she is thankful for law enforcement who had the building evacuated within 20 minutes.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol is also on scene.

This is the fourth time the school has had to evacuate due to bomb threats this year, Rodriguez-Casas said. She also said she has contacted the FBI due to the threats.