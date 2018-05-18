The Falfurrias Police Department is looking to the public for help finding a man wanted for sexual assault.

Police said Arnulfo Corvera has a warrant out for his arrest on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault. Authorities believe he might have fled to Laredo.

If you have any information regarding Corvera's whereabouts, call the Falfurrias Police Department at 361-325-5041, or Brooks County Sheriff's Department at 361-325-3696.

