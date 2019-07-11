CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Falfurrias Police Department has issued a bulletin for a wanted person as of November 07, at 1 p.m.

Christopher Ruiz, a 35- year-old Hispanic male, is wanted for several charges including assault to a family violence/house member/ impede breath or circulation which is a third-degree felony. Ruiz is also wanted for deadly conduct, which is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas.

Police say that the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. Officials also warn the public not to approach Ruiz if he is seen and to call 911.

If you have any information, you may also call the Falfurrias Police Department at 361-325-5041 or the Brooks County Dispatch at 361-325-3696.

You can call Crimestoppers of South Texas at (361)-664-7867 as well.

You may remain anonymous. If the information you give leads to the whereabouts of Ruiz, you can earn a cash reward through Crimestoppers.

