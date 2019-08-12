FALLS COUNTY, Texas — Eight people were arrested Friday evening after Falls County deputies served a search warrant on a residence described as a "7-Eleven" for drug sales.

According to the Falls County Sheriff's Office, the warrant was obtained after an ongoing investigation into a residence just south of Marlin on County Road 220, also known as Pear Orchard Lane.

FCSO said when deputies and Sheriff Ricky Scaman arrived to the residence around 8 p.m. two suspects met them in the yard.

Officers detained the two and found they were in possession of methamphetamine, FCSO said.

Inside the home, law enforcement found six more people in the living room with paraphernalia that suggested all six were using drugs just before deputies arrived.

All eight suspects were arrested, taken to Falls County Jail and booked on charges for possession of methamphetamine and dangerous drugs.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: