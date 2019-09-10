KOUNTZE, Texas — The family of a Kountze man shot and killed by a Hardin County deputy is heartbroken and angry.

Joshua Conner, 31, was fatally shot by the deputy after threatening him with a knife as well as a large tree limb according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.

Joshua's brother, Justin Conner, tells 12News his brother's death is not justified.

"She begged him not to shoot her son," said Justin Conner.

Now, the family is searching for the truth.

Justin is Joshua's younger brother.

He tells 12News, his brother was not perfect, but was trying to turn his life around.

"He went to church on Sunday with my mother and asked to go again on Wednesday," said Justin Conner.

RELATED: Man shot, killed by Hardin County deputy had lengthy criminal history

Justin said the events that led up to Monday's deadly shooting do not make sense. His mother now feels like Joshua's death is on her hands.

"After all this happened, she feels like she shouldn't have called the police because of the Excessive force they used. She feels like this is her fault," explained Justin.

RELATED: Archives: Four deputy-involved shootings in Hardin County in less than two years

According to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis, the deputy was responding to a 3 p.m. call about an assault at a home in the 2100 block of Villa Road in Kountze.

A family member had reported that they were assaulted by Conner who then stole their car and left the home according to Davis.

While the deputy was at the home Conner returned in the stolen car, parked in the driveway and began to approach the deputy Sheriff Davis said.

He was armed with a knife and was holding a large tree limb as he approached the deputy according to Davis.

RELATED: Texas Rangers investigating after Hardin County deputy shoots, kills Kountze man who threatened him with knife sheriff says

"Anytime that an officer has to use a weapon to defend themselves or defend a third person, that's unfortunate," said Sheriff David.

Joshua Conner's family is planning to take legal action.

"I have hired an agency out of Houston. And they will send a information request from the Texas Rangers and hopefully get the body camera footage," said Justin.

At the end of the day, they hope the truth will come out.

Joshua Conner, 31

Family photo

"I just think that the sheriff should handle this with care and definitely do what is right.They need to find out what really happened and go from there," said Justin.

Kountze Police officers, Texas DPS Troopers and the Texas Rangers spent hours gathering information and reconstructing the scene.

The Texas Rangers will be investigating the shooting and actions taken by the deputy while the Hardin County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate the alleged assault and auto theft that happened before the shooting.

RELATED: Hardin County deputy shot with crossbow, out of hospital, suspect in stable condition after being shot

RELATED: Man shot by Hardin County deputy dies two weeks later in hospital

RELATED: Hardin County deputies investigating to determine if Friday shooting death of man was self-defense