Family says Corpus Christi police fired shot that killed grandmother on Aava Dr.

The woman was found dead inside a home after a standoff between police and two brothers Saturday night, according to a statement from Corpus Christi police.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly woman was found dead inside a south side home after a standoff and shootout between Corpus Christi police and two brothers, and family members said it was a shot from police that killed her.

The family told 3NEWS they have hired an attorney.

It started when officers were called to the 5700 block of Aava Dr. around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 for reports of a disturbance. Officials said officers were met at the scene with a man who allegedly showed a weapon, so officers backed off and set up a perimeter around the area.

While communicating with the brothers that lived inside the home, officers learned there was an elderly woman inside and were working on a plan to get her out when the brothers came out of the house and allegedly opened fire on officers, the statement said.

"Each individual, I believe, had a handgun, each individual did fire rounds," Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said.

Officers returned fire and struck both brothers, then provided first aid until medics took them to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the statement.

"We worked an extensive amount of time, and hour and a half-ish, before the suspects exited the house and opened fire on the officers," Markle said. "They actively engaged in gunfire on the officers. Officers were not struck."

When officers searched the home, they found the elderly woman dead inside, the statement said. Her cause of death has not been released.

One of the family's neighbors said he's never had a problem in the past with the family.

"They're good people. Anytime I'm having a problem they come over and help. So I had a problem with my truck, wasn't running, and they came over to try and help me fix my truck. So I've never had a problem with them," said Montez Singleton, who lives next to the family.