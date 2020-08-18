Fatal hit and run in Kleberg County, DPS is investigating

Officials with the DPS said that a man was reported laying in the crosswalk of SH 285.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an auto-pedestrian hit and run fatality.

Investigators say it happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of US 77 and SH 285 in Rivera, in Kleberg County.

Officials with the DPS said that a man was reported laying in the crosswalk of SH 285. When officers arrived at the scene, the man was found dead.

No identity has been released at this time. DPS asks that if you have any information about this hit and run, contact DPS at (361) 698-5600.