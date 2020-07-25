Woman charged in deadly Aransas Pass crash involving cyclist

Officers say they arrested 31-year-old Heather R. Dean for manslaughter. The victim in Friday's fatal crash is identified as 49-year-old Christopher Borden from AP.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Goodnight and Commercial for a crash involving a cyclist on Friday, July 24, around 2:30 p.m.

According to AP police, the 49-year-old male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by officers upon arrival.

Police say the actual location of the fatal accident was determined to be in the 100 Blk of W. Goodnight Avenue, just before Commercial Street.

As a white, Chevrolet truck traveled east on Goodnight Avenue, it veered off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, striking the cyclist, according to police.

"The victim was walking west on the sidewalk pushing his bike and carrying belongings. The truck struck the victim and continued westbound through the intersection until stopping off the roadway at the southeast corner of Goodnight and Commercial. The occupants continue to cooperate with crash investigators," stated Aransas Pass officials.

Police say the truck was occupied by a male and two females.

Late Friday evening, officers say they arrested 31-year-old Heather R. Dean for manslaughter.

"Heather is accused of taking reckless action while operating the truck that struck and killed the victim. At this time, we will not release further details or factors in this crash," added authorities.

The victim in Friday's fatal crash is identified as 49-year-old Christopher Borden from Aransas Pass.