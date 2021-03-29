Fatal officer involved shooting after gunman wounded two people in Corpus Christi

The gunman, who attempted to flee the scene, has been identified as 33-year-old Robert Lee Canchol from Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Corpus Christi Police Officers have been placed on paid administrative leave following a fatal officer involved shooting on Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Rich's Billiards on Weber Rd. south of Holly Rd. for a shooting with injuries. That's where they found three victims with gunshot wounds upon arrival and were taken to an area hospital.

Witnesses were able to provide a description of the gunman and further advised officers that he was last seen on foot, running toward an apartment complex on Schanen Blvd.

Officers located the gunman, who attempted to flee before pulling out a handgun. At that point, police opened fire and struck the gunman.

Officers administered life saving measures on scene until medics arrived.

The suspect would not make it, though, and has now been identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office as 33-year-old Robert Lee Canchola from Corpus Christi.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call Corpus Christi Police Criminal Investigations Divisions at 886-2840 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477).

