Fatal shooting at Gulfway Manor apartment complex on Airline Rd

Police say one man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound where he later died from his injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called out to the Gulfway Manor apartments Thursday evening for a fight between two men.

As officers were in route, another call came in saying that gunshots had been heard coming from the area.

When police arrived, they found one man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody and are speaking with witnesses.