A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting at a family’s Thanksgiving gathering, deputies said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Hershe and Manor in the Cloverleaf area.

Deputies said there was a disturbance among a large group gathered at the house, and a man was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital but later died.

A suspect and weapon were located, Captain J Sannon told KHOU 11.

The shooting allegedly occurred during a family’s gathering, and children and grandparents were there at the time. No other injuries were reported.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.

