PHOENIX — A man was arrested after he allegedly confessed to killing his baby.

The Phoenix Police Department said they arrested Marquey Delon West this week after he confessed to his wife he shook and threw their baby.

Court documents say police responded to a call near E. Broadway Road and S. 48th Street of a child not breathing around 6:30 a.m on Monday. When investigators arrived the child was already on the way to the hospital but later died.

The family says the baby's name was ZI-khai.

At the time, the doctor said the death appeared natural and ZI-khai did not have external injuries, court paperwork says.

The next day, the medical examiner reported finding fractures to the baby's head and ribs, however, the fractures showed signs of healing, police say.

West initially said he did not have any idea how ZI-khai was hurt.

On Thursday, police say his wife contacted them and said West confessed to hurting 2-month-old ZI-khai.

He reportedly told investigators he was feeling frustrated after losing his job. He admitted to shaking the baby and throwing him on the bed hitting his head on a car seat, police say.

West also allegedly wrapped a blanket around the baby's head covering his nose on more than 10 different occasions.

MCSO

The first instance of abuse was three weeks ago, investigators say.

West faces two counts of child abuse.

Family members are raising money for funeral expenses on GoFundMe.

"Parenting is stressful even in the most stable of times and especially now during a pandemic, stress is going through the roof,” said Claire Louge, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Arizona.

Louge said supporting at families during hard times is crucial, and while parenting brings pressure, there are always options.

“What you can do is take a break – it’s perfectly OK to put your baby in a safe place and take a break,” Louge said.

Louge said if parents need help and assistance they can also call the free Birth to Five Helpline at (877) 705-5437 for help with their child.

Knowing the facts about child abuse can make a difference. Here is a list of resources with information on how to identify and prevent child abuse and neglect.