Father of infant found dead in Houston motel charged

Jamal Edward Robertson is charged with serious bodily injury to a child in the death of a 1-month-old boy whose identity has not been released. The cause of the child's death has not been released.

Houston police said the child was found dead at about 3:30 p.m. at a motel along the Katy Freeway near Highway 6. Officers found the boy after motel employees called 911.

Officers found the infant unresponsive and paramedics transported him to Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Robertson, who was identified as the child’s father, was taken into custody and then charged with his son's death, police said.

Police said additional charges could be possible in the incident.

