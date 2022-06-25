Father stabbed by teen daughter after physical fight in SW Houston, police say

Police say the daughter grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened to kill her father after fists were thrown.

HOUSTON — A father was stabbed by his 16-year-old daughter after a physical fight, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex near 12100 Fondren Road.

Police say the daughter and her father got into an argument about some kind of disrespect. The argument turned into a full fight, leaving both with physical trauma after fists were thrown.

Investigators say that after the fight, the daughter grabbed a knife from the kitchen and said she was going to kill her father.

That's when police say another fight started over the knife and the daughter stabbed her father a couple times in the chest.

The father was taken to the hospital, but police do not have an update on his condition at this time. The daughter suffered facial trauma and was treated at the scene.