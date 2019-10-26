SAN DIEGO — A father was hospitalized on Saturday morning with stab wounds to his stomach suffered when he tried to break up a fight between his son and three of the boy's friends in Logan Heights.

The stabbing occurred just before midnight Friday at a home near 28th and Market streets, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim's 17-year-old son got into an argument with two males and a female that turned into fight. As the boy's father and two sisters attempted to break up the fight, the father was stabbed, Martinez said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non life threatening wounds, Martinez said.

The suspects left the area in a silver Hyundai, license plate number 6UMY315. The victim's son refused to cooperate with police, Martinez said.

Anyone with information about this stabbing was asked to call Central Division detectives at 619 744-9500.