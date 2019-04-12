ATLANTA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to find a woman who may be able to help identify a child sex victim.

The FBI released photos and a composite sketch of the woman, known only as "Jane Doe 37" in hopes of tracking her down.

According to the FBI, videos of the woman with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2014. Data embedded in those video files indicated that that the files were produced in April 2012.

Audio from the animated movie "The Land Before Time" can be heard in the background of the videos, the FBI said.

The woman is described as a white female with brown hair. She was wearing dark-framed glasses. The FBI said it's possible her appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information on Jane Doe 37's identity and/or whereabouts is asked to call the FBI's tip line at 1800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). Tips can also be submitted at this address.

Jane Doe 37

