FBI warns of payment app scams

Scammers are now using payment apps like Venmo and Cash App instead of gift cards to scam their victims

Do you use apps like Venmo or Cash App?

The FBI says scammers are using them too.

It's been common in the past to hear of scammers asking for money to be transferred via gift card, but now they're scamming their victims using payment apps.

"Many peer-to-peer systems warn people not to pay people or businesses that they don't know, so that frankly is your biggest go-to to help yourself," says FBI Special Agent Alex Bustillos.

The FBI recommends verifying who you are transferring money to before you hit send.