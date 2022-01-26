'Forgotten no more': Feds arrest 20 in alleged gang 'terrorizing' historic Black neighborhood

A total of 21 people were named in a 19-count indictment, which includes charges of drug trafficking and illegal weapons; 20 of the suspects were arrested Tuesday.

DALLAS — Twenty people who authorities say have terrorized an historic Black neighborhood in northeast Dallas with gun violence and drug trafficking have been arrested, law enforcement officials announced at a news conference Wednesday.

The arrests were the result of a 15-month investigation into an alleged Dallas street gang that "dedicated itself to drug violence and senseless intimidation" in the Hamilton Park neighborhood, said Eduardo A. Chavez, the special agent in charge at the Drug Enforcement Agency office in Dallas.

The investigation, known as "Operation Shut Down Corner," named 21 people in a 19-count indictment, which included charges of drug trafficking and illegal weapons; 20 of the suspects were arrested Tuesday, mostly in Dallas, and one remains at large.

“This drug trafficking, gun wielding street gang has been terrorizing their neighborhood for far too long,” U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham said at the news conference Wednesday.

Hamilton Park sits on the southeast side of Interstate 635 and U.S. 75. The neighborhood was formed in the 1950s for Black families, who faced housing discrimination across the city, including the bombings of their homes in South Dallas.

Over the years, Chavez said, alleged gang members "decided they felt a little bit of a safe haven" in Hamilton Park, turning older homes into drug houses.

"The Hamilton Park area in Dallas was once described to me as a forgotten neighborhood," Chavez said at the news conference. "That stops now. These street corners will be clean. We back the community in Hamilton Park. Hamilton Park is forgotten no more."

In areas where the alleged gang operated, 71 violent crimes have been reported since 2019, Dallas Assistant Police Chief Michael Igo said at the news conference. Of those crimes, 31 were for aggravated assault, 15 for robbery and four for murder.

Hamilton Park was most notably struck by violence last summer, when three people were fatally shot and three others were wounded during a July 4 celebration.

Four teenagers - one 17-year-old and three 19-year-olds - were arrested in the shooting and charged with capital murder.

Authorities on Wednesday did not say how, or if, their investigation was tied to the July 4 shooting.

Authorities said the 20 people who were arrested this week are accused of selling multiple types of drugs. During their arrests, authorities seized 220 pounds of cocaine, crack-cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl pills.

Authorities also seized 37 weapons, including rifles and pistols, and about $420,000 in cash and other assets.

The North Texas Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces' (OCDETF) Strike Force investigation the case. The OCDETF includes officers from the DEA, FBI and other federal agencies, along with Dallas police.

Who was arrested?

Here is the full list of suspects arrested Tuesday, including their charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office:

• Randall Hoskins, aka “Rambo,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Demetric Watson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Rosie Bush, aka “Shanta,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Kemerra Gilbert, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Jerome Brown, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Jimmy Reedy, aka “UM-8033,” charged with unlawful use of a communication facility

• Quientin Titus, aka “QT” or “Quick Trip,” charged with maintaining a drug involved premises and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Devonte Thursby, aka “Wook,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and unlawful use of a communication facility

• Jerome Miller, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Brian Williams, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

• Staecey Logan, charged with two counts of unlawful use of a communication facility

• Kimmy Blanton (fugitive), charged with unlawful use of a communication facility

• Tamara Cashaw, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and unlawful use of a communication facility

• Damone Dixon, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Michael Gipson, aka “Grip,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Bridney Fannin, charged with unlawful use of a communication facility

• Reginald Lamar Denson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Jahmear Chance Jackson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Addison Cole, aka “Addy” or “Scat Back,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Sergei Gharpetian, charged with conspiracy to launder money