CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 34-year-old Corpus Christi man with a prior felony conviction has been ordered to federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick. Jacob Winkler pleaded guilty on June 17.

Monday, December 16, U.S. District Judge John D. Rainey handed Winkler a 41-month sentence to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release. In handing down the sentence, the court ordered probation against gang-related activity and noted his failure to learn from his previous convictions.

On Jan. 31, law enforcement learned there was a man believed to be under the influence of drugs and carrying a gun at a convenience store. They responded to the scene and found that man – Winkler.

They immediately took him into custody and discovered a loaded handgun located in the cargo pocket of his shorts.

In 2015, Winkler was convicted for the manufacture and possession of a pipe bomb and, therefore, prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition per federal law.

He has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The Corpus Christi Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel Dunn prosecuted the case.

