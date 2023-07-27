Corpus Christi man pleads guilty to selling pills laced with fentanyl that killed someone

Ricardo Julyan Kross Rios faces up to a life sentence after at least one person died from taking the pills, federal officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report when Rios was first indicted.

A Corpus Christi man faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to selling pills laced with fentanyl, which resulted in the death of a person, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Ricardo Julyan Kross Rios, aka Kross, 21, was indicted in March, officials with the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas said in a statement.

Officers responded to a reported drug overdose on Dec. 10, 2022 and found a person dead at the scene. An autopsy showed the victim died of acute fentanyl poisoning.

An investigation revealed that the victim purchased pills, which witnesses described as “press made” hydrocodone pills, from Rios the day before while at a party, the statement said. The victim took the pills at the event, officials said.

Law enforcement on Jan. 17 found Rios in possession of a plastic bag containing more of the "pressed" pills, as well as loose powder, the statement said. Laboratory analysis later confirmed the pills and powder in the plastic bag did contain fentanyl.

Rios was arrested on March 23 after the investigation concluded, officials said.

As part of a plea deal, Rios admitted to selling counterfeit “pressed” hydrocodone pills similar those found in his possession on Jan. 17 to the victim on the evening of Dec. 9, 2022, the statement said.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales will impose sentencing Oct. 17. At that time, Rios faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison as well as a possible $1 million fine.

"The Drug Enforcement Administration led the cooperative law enforcement effort targeting fentanyl with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Corpus Christi, Aransas Pass and Mathis," the statement said.