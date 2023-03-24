Corpus Christi man indicted for selling fentanyl-laced pills that killed someone, federal officials say

Ricardo Julyan Kross Rios, aka Kross, will make his first court appearance Friday morning at the U.S. District Court in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A federal grand jury in Corpus Christi has indicted a 21-year-old man for selling fentanyl-laced pills that killed someone, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani with the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

Ricardo Julyan Kross Rios, aka Kross, has been officially charged with delivery of fentanyl resulting in death and possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute. His first court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mitchel Neurock is set for Friday morning at the U.S. District Court in Corpus Christi.

The indictment alleges Rios sold the fentanyl-laced drugs to the person on Dec. 9, 2022, which led to the death. Rios was arrested on March 23 after an investigation.

If convicted of distributing fentanyl causing death, Rios faces up to life in prison, officials said. He could also be fined up to $1 million.

He also faces a 20-year maximum sentence for the possession of fentanyl with the intention to distribute.

"The Drug Enforcement Administration led the cooperative law enforcement effort targeting fentanyl with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Corpus Christi, Aransas Pass and Mathis," the statement said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert D. Thorpe Jr. is prosecuting this case.

