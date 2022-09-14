Ferguson pleaded guilty to murdering Calallen teen Gabe Cooley on day two of trial

Detectives said the crime was completely unprovoked.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man accused of killing a Calallen teen pleaded guilty to the crime on day two of the trial.

Billy Ferguson admitted in court to killing Gabe Cooley at a Coastal Bend Walmart in 2020.

Cooley was shopping at the Walmart at Five Points when Ferguson pulled a knife and stabbed Cooley several times.

The trial was short, with opening statements just Tuesday.

Court continued Wednesday afternoon for sentencing. It is not known when a punishment will be decided, but we will keep you updated.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story reported that a jury convicted Ferguson of the crime, but that's not the case. Ferguson himself pleaded guilty, 3NEWS learned Thursday.

