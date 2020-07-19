Firefighter crews put out fire at an apartment complex on South Staples St., one woman in police custody for questioning

It was just after 12 p.m. when firefighters arrived at the apartment complex off the 3200 block of South Staples St. to put out the flames.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters were called to reports of a structure fire on the 3200 block of South Staples Street on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities found a pile of clothes on fire, but say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Officials say police have taken one woman into police custody for questioning, but have not filed any charges as of yet.

One unit in the structure-building appeared to be severely damaged by smoke, but there have been no reports of any injuries from fire crews.

Fire crews say they had to shut down the electricity at the apartment complex while they got the fire under control.

This is a developing story, and 3News will keep you updated as more details are revealed.