COLLEGE STATION, Texas — New details have been released in the robbery investigation of a phone store in College Station.

Police have arrested Jaqweec Biggles, 27, Jarvis Flint, 21 and Michael Dwayne Smith, 27, all of Houston, along with Dedsimon Ford, 23 and Terry Simmons III, 25, both of Spring. Biggles, Ford, Simmons and Smith are all charged with robbery. Flint is charged with robbery and was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft out of Fort Bend County.

It happened at the T-Mobile store on the 4400 block of Highway 6 South Thursday night. Just after 6 p.m., two employees at the store said four black men walked in through the front door and told the male employee to take three of them to the safe in the back of the store. The fourth man stayed in the front of the store with the female employee, she said.

The fourth man took two pieces of merchandise that were on display, police said, identified as an Apple iPhone 11 and an Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. At this time, two of the men who were in the safe, began removing merchandise while the other man watched the male employee. The man watching the male employee told him "don't make me pull out this gun", although the male employee told police he did not see a gun during the robbery.

The stolen merchandise was placed inside a backpack and the four men left the store, police said. A witness who saw a white Ford Escape at the scene, along with the four suspects, gave police a description of the SUV.

Shortly after the robbery, investigators were able to activate tracking software in some of the stolen merchandise. DPS troopers, deputies with the Grimes County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Navasota Police Department helped College Station officers find two suspect vehicles traveling on State Highway 6 about 45 minutes after the robbery took place.

The first vehicle stopped was traveling southbound just north of Navasota. Biggles was identified as the driver and Smith was identified as the passenger. Police said stolen merchandise was being thrown out the window just before Biggles stopped the car, and officers were able to recover the merchandise.

The second vehicle was found to be a silver GMC truck and was stopped just south of Navasota about 10 minutes after the first traffic stop. Simmons was identified as the driver of the truck and Ford and Flint were passengers. Inside the truck, police said they found stolen merchandise from T-Mobile and clothing that matched the description of the men who robbed the store about an hour earlier.

An inventory of stolen items was done and police said it totaled $14,546.97. The items identified are as follows:

6 Apple iPhone 11

2 Apple iPhone Pro Max

2 Apple Watch Series 5

2 Apple Air Pod

1 Apple Mini iPad

2 Apple iPhone 7

2 Apple iPhone 8

2 Apple iPhone XR

2 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

3 T-Mobile Test Drive Hotspot

1 Samsung Note 10

Smith, Biggles, Ford and Simmons all remain in the Brazos County Jail on $75,000 bond. Due to his outstanding warrant, Flint remains in the Brazos County Jail on $85,000 bond.

No one was hurt in the robbery and all of the stolen merchandise was recovered, police said.

