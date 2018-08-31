CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A group of 59 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies joined forces Thursday to target individuals in Corpus Christi who were suspected of using or selling heroin.
Investigators sought a total of 17 individuals throughout the day. Five of them were arrested, along with three others on unrelated warrants.
The 17 individuals were wanted on a variety of warrants. During Thursday's operation, authorities were able to arrest the following suspects:
- 44-year-old Melissa Guerra
- 25-year-old Ariel Aceves
- 55-year-old Cynthia Dobbs/Rangel
- 58-year-old Grady Malone
- 53-year-old Christopher Ortiz
Not among the 17 individuals sought during Thursday's operation were three suspects who were arrested for warrants. They include:
- 38-year-old Johnathan Marines
- 50-year-old Brett Box
- 48-year-old Melody Lambry
Police also arrested 26-year-old Juan Herrera, who was not on the original list but was contacted and arrested for warrants and possession of a stolen firearm.
The agencies involved in Thursday's operation included:
- Corpus Christi Police Department Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division
- Corpus Christi Police Department Gang Unit
- Corpus Christi Police Department Crime Reduction Unit
- Corpus Christi Police Department K9 Unit
- Corpus Christi Police Department MetroCom
- Drug Enforcement Administration
- Corpus Christi City Marshals
- Corpus Christi City Detention Center
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Nueces County Sheriff’s Office
- Nueces County Community Supervision and Corrections
- Homeland Security Investigations
- United States Marshals Service
