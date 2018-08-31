CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A group of 59 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies joined forces Thursday to target individuals in Corpus Christi who were suspected of using or selling heroin.

Investigators sought a total of 17 individuals throughout the day. Five of them were arrested, along with three others on unrelated warrants.

The 17 individuals were wanted on a variety of warrants. During Thursday's operation, authorities were able to arrest the following suspects:

  • 44-year-old Melissa Guerra
  • 25-year-old Ariel Aceves
  • 55-year-old Cynthia Dobbs/Rangel
  • 58-year-old Grady Malone
  • 53-year-old Christopher Ortiz

Not among the 17 individuals sought during Thursday's operation were three suspects who were arrested for warrants. They include:

  • 38-year-old Johnathan Marines
  • 50-year-old Brett Box
  • 48-year-old Melody Lambry

Police also arrested 26-year-old Juan Herrera, who was not on the original list but was contacted and arrested for warrants and possession of a stolen firearm.

The agencies involved in Thursday's operation included:

  • Corpus Christi Police Department Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division
  • Corpus Christi Police Department Gang Unit
  • Corpus Christi Police Department Crime Reduction Unit
  • Corpus Christi Police Department K9 Unit
  • Corpus Christi Police Department MetroCom
  • Drug Enforcement Administration
  • Corpus Christi City Marshals
  • Corpus Christi City Detention Center
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Nueces County Sheriff’s Office
  • Nueces County Community Supervision and Corrections
  • Homeland Security Investigations
  • United States Marshals Service

