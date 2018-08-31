CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A group of 59 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies joined forces Thursday to target individuals in Corpus Christi who were suspected of using or selling heroin.

Investigators sought a total of 17 individuals throughout the day. Five of them were arrested, along with three others on unrelated warrants.

The 17 individuals were wanted on a variety of warrants. During Thursday's operation, authorities were able to arrest the following suspects:

44-year-old Melissa Guerra

25-year-old Ariel Aceves

55-year-old Cynthia Dobbs/Rangel

58-year-old Grady Malone

53-year-old Christopher Ortiz

Not among the 17 individuals sought during Thursday's operation were three suspects who were arrested for warrants. They include:

38-year-old Johnathan Marines

50-year-old Brett Box

48-year-old Melody Lambry

Police also arrested 26-year-old Juan Herrera, who was not on the original list but was contacted and arrested for warrants and possession of a stolen firearm.

The agencies involved in Thursday's operation included:

Corpus Christi Police Department Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division

Corpus Christi Police Department Gang Unit

Corpus Christi Police Department Crime Reduction Unit

Corpus Christi Police Department K9 Unit

Corpus Christi Police Department MetroCom

Drug Enforcement Administration

Corpus Christi City Marshals

Corpus Christi City Detention Center

Texas Department of Public Safety

Nueces County Sheriff’s Office

Nueces County Community Supervision and Corrections

Homeland Security Investigations

United States Marshals Service

