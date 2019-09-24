BEEVILLE, Texas — Five people are facing felony drug charges after a lengthy investigation proved they had been selling meth, according to Bee County authorities.

Four have already been arrested and indicted by a Bee County Grand Jury. They were identified as 27-year-old Martin Anthony Guerra, 33-year-old Maxine Valenzuela, 48-year-old Marcos Morales, and 49-year-old Adela Garcia Martinez.

Investigators said the fifth suspect, identified as Donald Trevino, is still at large. If you know where Trevino is located, call the Bee County Sheriff's Office at 361-362-3221.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: