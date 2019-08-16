CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department released Friday video related to a case involving a former officer who was charged with impersonating a Child Protective Services worker last November.

The footage runs about 16 minutes but police have redacted some parts of it.

Prosecutors said the video shows former CCPD Officer Normal Deleon saying that she is both a CPS worker and a police officer. In all three videos, Deleon appears to be in civilian clothing with two uniformed officers approaching two different homes asking to do a welfare check on the daughter of a person named Joshua Barnes.

Deleon will go to trial on Sept. 17 on charges of impersonating a public servant. Police said she resigned from the department back in March after she was arrested a month before.

According to police, Deleon is the fiance of retired CCPD Officer Tommy Cabello who was convicted on domestic violence charges. It is unknown if Deleon or Cabello are related to Joshua Barnes of his family.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: