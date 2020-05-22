We know there are still so many questions surrounding the NAS-CC investigation. We're asking them, but at the same time, there are parts of the investigation we're not allowed to know right now.

Despite the work that federal officials and CCPD have put into the terror investigation, there are still more questions and answers as officials have been tight lipped about the details of this case.

We have repeatedly asked officials for information such as, 'is there a second suspect and how much of a danger do they pose to the community?' Now that we are approaching Memorial Day weekend, could that possible suspect try and do something?

On Thursday night, the FBI and the Corpus Christi SWAT team showed up to a house on the corner of Greensboro and Acushnet. Authorities believe that they might find someone or something connected to the terrorist attack at the Navy base. Officers were seen taking away a number of items.

