14 illegal immigrants apprehended in South Texas

TEXAS, USA — On Thursday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents were led on a chase that went into a ranch. Agents attempted to initiate an immigration inspection on a Ford F-150 truck.

The driver failed to yield, leading the agents on a chase. That's when the truck drove through a ranch fence before everyone inside ran out.

Agents apprehended eight people in the surrounding area who were transported to the station to be processed. The driver was not found.

Later that evening, Kingsville Border Patrol station agents apprehended six migrants concealed within vegetables in the cargo area of a trailer.

There are currently multiple campaigns focused on rescues and danger awareness, such as "operation big rig" to combat smuggling and ultimately save lives.

