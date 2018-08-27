CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Two former Corpus Christi Army Depot supervisors have been arrested on charges of conspiracy and falsifying records related to aircraft parts, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

57-year-old Albert Flores and 54-year-old Samuel Escareno both went before a magistrate court judge Monday where they were ordered into custody pending a detention hearing Thursday. Both were indicted by a federal grand jury on one count each of conspiracy and falsifying records related to aircraft parts.

According to the indictment, Flores and Escareno aided and commanded others to make false entries and certifications on UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter main rotor blade dynamic balance data sheets. Their intent was for nonconforming rotor blades to appear to meet specifications when they actually did not, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Both could face a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Army's Criminal Investigation Division – Major Procurement Fraud Unit. The Robstown Police Department assisted in the arrest, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert D. Thorpe Jr. is prosecuting the case.

© 2018 KIII