CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local community activist and former Corpus Christi city council candidate was arrested on family violence charges Sunday night.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, they received reports of a disturbance at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 4900 block of Glendale Drive. 32-year-old Eric Tunchez was arrested and charged with assault by contact on an elderly person.

As of Monday night, Tunchez remains in the Nueces County Jail.

This is not Tunchez' first run-in with the law. Back in November of 2018 Tunchez turned himself in to the Nueces County Jail after a Grand Jury indicted him for knowingly owning and managing a prostitution enterprise involving two prostitutes.

Tunchez also led up an effort to unveil a Selena mural in the Molina neighborhood in August of 2019.

The Quintanilla family threatened a lawsuit alleging he was using Selena's image for profit.

