Former Corpus Christi mayoral candidate John Medina arrested for arson of his home

Back on Nov. 3, Medina told 3News it was around 6:20 a.m. when a neighbor called to tell him about a fire happening at Medina's home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez, former Corpus Christi mayoral candidate John Medina was arrested Tuesday in relation to a case of arson that happened on Election Day.

The Texas Rangers, along with the Corpus Christi police and fire departments, all worked to arrest Medina at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

During the 2020 election, Medina was running for mayor. On Nov. 3 he told 3News that it was around 6:20 a.m. when he received a call from a neighbor telling him his home near Mokry Drive and McArdle Road was on fire.

Medina said he wasn't home at the time, and neither were his wife or child.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the CCPD, State Fire Marshal and even the FBI launched an investigation into the case of arson.

As of Tuesday evening, Medina was in the process of being booked into the Nueces County Jail.

This a developing story. Stick with 3News as we learn more.