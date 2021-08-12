Former daycare worker arrested in San Antonio, accused of stealing from toddlers

Virginia Vela-Torres, 45, is accused of stealing jewelry from children at a facility where she worked on the south side.

SAN ANTONIO — Correction: A previous version of this article named the suspect Virginia Bella Torres. Her name is Virginia Vela-Torres.

A former daycare worker has been arrested, police said. The San Antonio Police Department said Virginia Vela-Torres, 45, is accused of stealing jewelry from children at a facility where she worked on the south side.

The victims are a 3-year-old and two 4-year-olds, Jennifer Rodriguez, a Public Information Officer with SAPD, said in a news conference. Investigators said Torres took charm bracelets from each of the children and pawned them.

The felony offense of "theft of a person" is punishable by up to two years in jail, Rodriguez said.

According to an arrest affidavit, it happened off Southwest Loop 410 near Lake Valley Street. The address comes up as Valley Hi Baptist Academy and Daycare.

The documents state a 4-year-old told her mom Vela-Torres took her charm bracelet when she was washing her hands. When the child asked for it back, it states the suspect brushed her off. The mother went to the school. The administration reportedly told the mom another parent made a similar allegation.

According to the documents, police checked a pawnshop database and found Vela-Torres had pawned the girl's charm bracelet on November 29. Investigators also said video at the pawnshop, and the daycare shows Vela-Torres wearing the same pink t-shirt, the shirt reads: "It takes a big heart to shape little minds."

KENS 5 stopped by the daycare and asked if they would like to comment on this story, we were simply told no.

Police are asking anyone with information about any dealings with Torres to contact police.