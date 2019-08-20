CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Corpus Christi Doctor accused of sexual assault was found earlier this month in Panama.

Dr. Jaime Sandoval (65) had his probation revoked and has been sentenced to two years in state prison.

Sandoval had been cleared of sexual assault towards his patients back in April, but court documents say he was on probation for an unrelated case and violated some of his bond conditions, and fled the country.

Sandoval was finally found in Panama earlier this month and booked into a Miami jail before being returned to Nueces County.

If he is released early, court documents say he will be put on parole.

Sandoval remains in Nueces County jail tonight.

